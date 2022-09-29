Feds charge 4 more in Wayne Co. gun thefts

Social media posts showing off an array of guns laid out on a sheet led authorities to find two men connected to a series of thefts at two Wayne County gun shops this month and now federal officials are seeking charges against four more people they say are involved, court records show.

The burglaries were reported Sept. 11-12 at CC Coins Jewelry and Loan in Dearborn Heights, which was struck twice, and the Freedom Holster Gun Shop in Westland.

Authorities noted the similarities between the heists, which involved large groups crashing stolen SUVs into the Federal Firearms Licensee before stealing weapons, according to filings in U.S. District Court.

Two brothers, Kendrick Rayford and Keondrick Rayford, were arrested within days. And clues led investigators to four associates soon after.

As part of the investigation, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives analyzed social media posts and noticed an Instagram account belonging to a man that appeared connected to a Detroit gang.

In several photos, the user, identified as Tivon Jaquess Jr., “is holding what appears to be an AK variant firearm. There were multiple AK variant firearms stolen in both the Dearborn and Westland burglaries that match the characteristics of the firearm (he) is holding in the Instagram photograph,” according to a criminal complaint.

Another picture showed "a large number of firearms, both rifles and pistols, laying on a sheet with no less than six unidentified individuals standing around the firearms," the filing stated. "These firearms were positively identified as matching the description of some of the firearms that were stolen from the Westland burglary."

On Sept. 20, agents executed a search warrant at a Detroit home where Jaquess is known to live. He wasn’t there but they found a firearm on a dresser and six split between two backpacks, the filing stated. Four were identified as stolen during the Westland burglary.

The agents also found another suspect, Keijuan Watkins, at the residence. Investigators earlier spotted him in an Instagram photo carrying one of those stolen guns, a “distinctive rifle with a dark buffer tube, dark pistol grip, dark barrel, lighter brown receiver, and lighter brown magazine,” according to a criminal complaint.

Separately, ATF learned about another suspect, Brandon Carter, allegedly involved in the thefts. On Sept. 15, agents executed a search warrant at a Detroit home he had been seen leaving and recovered in a closet a .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol stolen from CC Coins, court records show.

Carter and his brother, Damond “Turk” Jordan, were there and detained for questioning. Carter told agents he was involved in both CC Coins robberies, including driving there “to act as the escape vehicle for others who entered the store and stole the firearms,” according to a complaint.

He and others returned a day later, but Carter “waited in the car while others entered the store … became anxious of the time they were taking inside of the store and returned with another to his residence where they took the stolen firearms,” officials wrote.

Jordan told agents he knew his brother participated in the thefts. Jordan did not participate but spotted an AR rifle in the basement of his home soon after and “admitted to trading an individual a rifle magazine in exchange for a pistol,” according to a complaint. “Jordan admitted to knowing the firearm was stolen and stated he was going to try to sell it. Jordan admitted to throwing the pistol into the upstairs closet when agents arrived…”

Jaquess, Watkins and Jordan are all accused of knowingly possessing stolen firearms. Carter also is accused of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, according to court filings.

Watkins, Jordan and Carter have all made court appearances, records show.

Both brothers face a preliminary examination on Dec. 6, while Carter was scheduled for a bond hearing on Friday. Watkins’ preliminary examination was scheduled for Oct. 5.

There were no court dates listed for Jaquess, and it is unclear if he has been arrested.