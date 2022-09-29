Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper

Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor.

A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 23630 block of Schoolcraft Road in Detroit when Andrae Scott Jr., 28, allegedly shot multiple times at them, striking one of the troopers, according to press releases from the prosecutor's office and MSP. Police found three shell casings in the apartment.

The trooper was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, but his condition was upgraded to stable once he was treated, according to MSP. He is a 10-year veteran of MSP, said Lt. Michael Shaw.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Holman said during Scott’s arraignment that the trooper remained in the hospital Thursday after he was shot twice through the chest and once through the back.

Holman said Scott allegedly saw the trooper near his vehicle in the parking lot and shot him from inside the building.

Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath set Scott’s bond at $1 million, with a GPS tether and house arrest if he is able to pay the money to be released from jail.

Scott was charged with attempted murder, possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and two felony weapons offenses. Robin Hall, 23, also was charged in connection with the shooting. She allegedly lied to police and was an accessory to the shooting, according to prosecutors.

