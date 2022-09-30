Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to probation for on-duty crash that killed local attorney

Detroit — A former Detroit police officer was sentenced to one year of probation and community service for causing the death of a prominent local attorney after she ran a red light and struck the attorney's vehicle while on duty.

Teaira Funderburg was driving at 1 a.m. Feb. 8, 2021, on Interstate 96 with her emergency lights and sirens activated when she left the freeway onto Jeffries Service Drive, ran the red light at the West Chicago Road intersection and struck Cliff Woodards II's vehicle, according to the release.

She had been driving to help another officer in a nonemergency call, according to police and prosecutors. Her partner and a dispatcher had told her the situation she was responding to was not an emergency, but she continued to drive at an excessive speed, according to a wrongful death lawsuit Woodards' daughter filed.

Funderburg was "operating the vehicle carelessly, recklessly and at an excessive speed while continuing to accelerate," according to the lawsuit.

She pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. She initially was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but that was dismissed as a part of a plea deal.

About the crash: Longtime defense attorney Cliff Woodards dies in crash with police SUV

Woodards' sister and daughter gave victim impact statements at Funderburg's sentencing hearing, detailing how Woodards' death impacted their lives. He never got to meet his granddaughter, never got to grow closer to his daughter after her baby's birth, his daughter Melissa Connelly said.

Cheryl Nicholls, Woodards' sister, was awoken at 3:30 a.m. the night of her brother's death by a phone call from someone at Henry Ford Hospital. She assumed the news was about her elderly father, but her knees buckled when she realized it was her 58-year-old brother.

All she was told at the time was that a high speed chase with police was involved, she said. That left her confused, wondering how her attorney brother would end up in that situation.

She was shocked when she found out the truth, Nicholls said. That year, she lost her mother, father and brother.

Connelly filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Funderburg and the city of Detroit after her father's death.

Connelly said she will "forever try to forgive you for that day." But it's hard when Funderburg took something she cannot get back.

"I came today to look you in the face, I came to make sure you remember my father," Connelly said. "Every day you have with your children is a day I’ll never have with my father."

kberg@detroitnews.com