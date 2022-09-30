Police probe 2 separate crashes at Van Buren Twp. intersection

An intersection in Van Buren Township is closed while police investigate two separate crashes — one involving a bicyclist — that happened Friday, officials said.

The first crash, which involved a vehicle and a bicyclist, happened at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ecorse and Belleville roads, according to authorities. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said a second, unrelated crash at the same intersection happened at about 9:30 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. The crash resulted in multiple serious injuries to both drivers, they said.

Officials said the intersection and streets in the surrounding area will remain closed as they investigate and it's not clear when they will reopen.

Anyone with information about the crashes should call the Van Buren Police Department at (734) 699-8930.

