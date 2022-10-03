Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old

Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries.

Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The baby was brought into a doctor's office in Dearborn on Sept. 29; the pediatrician contacted police and fire departments due to the nature of the injuries.

The baby was taken to Children's Hospital of Michigan, police said, where it was determined that the infant's injuries were "consistent with child abuse," and an investigation into suspected abuse was initiated, the Police Department said.

“This is a terrible crime that has impacted everybody involved, from the first responders on scene, to the investigators who built the case, to the medical professionals who continue to provide care for this poor child," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a statement Sunday.

The infant remains hospitalized and reportedly is in stable condition.