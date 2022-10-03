Dearborn parents charged in abuse of one-month-old

A Dearborn man and woman accused of abusing their one-month-old baby last week have been charged, police said Monday.

Murtadha Almeamaar and Amy Taulbee were both arraigned Monday in Dearborn's 19th District Court in Dearborn on a charge of first-degree child abuse. If convicted, the charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Police said Almeamaar was also charged with being a habitual offender-2nd offense.

A judge set Almeamaar's bond at $250,000 and the bond for Taulbee at $100,000. The judge also scheduled a probable cause hearing in the case against Almeamaar and Taulbee for Oct. 14, 2022.

Police also said Monday that their one-month-old child remains at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and is listed in stable condition.

Officials said Sunday the two were arrested after their baby was brought to a pediatrician's office last week Thursday with multiple injuries. The doctor called the police due to the nature of the injuries.

Medics took the baby to Children's Hospital where staff determined the injuries were consistent with child abuse. Dearborn police began investigating and arrested the child's parents for suspected abuse.

