Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Canton

A 56-year-old Wayne resident is dead after crossing a road and being struck by a vehicle Monday in Canton Township, police said.

Officers were called at about 8:45 p.m. to a location on Michigan Avenue near Interstate 275 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was crossing the avenue's eastbound lanes when struck by an oncoming vehicle. Police said the driver of the vehicle returned to the scene after the crash. Officers temporarily closed the roadway to conduct an investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and alcohol appears to be a factor.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez