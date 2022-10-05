Northville Township Police announce the name of their new support puppy

The Northville Township Police Department has named their newest recruit, a 19-week-old Goldendoodle, Max.

More than 600 suggestions were sent to the department after it invited the public to submit names for the support dog in-training. Suggestions came via social media and email.

The name Max is of Latin origin and means "the greatest," the department said in a news release Wednesday.

Max joined the squad on Sep. 27 and will begin training to be a support dog in November. As a support dog Max will comfort people during times of crisis and help facilitate communication between police and witnesses by reducing anxiety.

"Max suits him," Community Service Officer Andrew Domzalski said. "He’s the perfect dog for our community. Max is gentle with a calm temperament, making him a great fit for the job he’ll be doing. He naturally brings a smile to your face when you meet him."

Domzalski is Max's handler and Max accompanies him both on the job and at home after work. Max has already attended events at Winchester Elementary, Township Hall and Northville High School, where he welcomed students for Everybody vs. Stigma Week.

"We have had less than a week together but he’s already the greatest little buddy our community could have," Domzalski said.

The police department narrowed over 600 name suggestions down to their top five. These options were presented to Domzalski to make the final decision. Kevin, Chase, Fozzy, Buddy and Teddy were all on the short list, the department said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com