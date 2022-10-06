Police respond to active shooting situation in Dearborn

Dearborn — A shooting at a Dearborn motel Thursday afternoon has left at least one person injured and forced police to shut down nearby streets and urge pedestrians to stay away.

Michigan State Police and Dearborn police officials are warning people to stay away from a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, which is located at 22324 Michigan Ave. Police said the situation at Michigan Avenue and Tenny is dangerous.

"This is a dangerous situation, this person is still liable to shoot at people walking in this area," MSP Lt. Michael Shaw said. "So I cannot say it enough. This is not a safe area do not come down to downtown Dearborn."

Corporal Dan Bartok, public information officer with the Dearborn Police Department, said people are asked to stay away from the area of downtown West Dearborn, specifically, the area of Michigan Avenue.

"We have secured the perimeter to keep everyone safe. We believe the suspect is contained at this point. But we don't want anyone in the area to hamper the investigation or any kind of response," Bartok said.

Bartok said one victim has been taken to the hospital and couldn't confirm if there are more as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 1:09 p.m. Pedestrians at a busy strip mall across the street from the Hampton Inn were directed away from the situation as police yelled, "Get out of the line of fire!"

Police described the weapon used in the shooting as a long gun but didn't immediately provide information on the suspect or what led to the shooting.

Sarah Azaz was in the Biggby coffee shop across the street at the corner of Military and Newman.

She was at work at the Cosmo salon, interviewing a candidate for work when she saw 30 police cars racing down Michigan Avenue. She ran across the street to make sure her mom, Sue Azaz, the owner of the Biggby, was OK.

“I’m not scared, but I’m scared for my community,” she said.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez