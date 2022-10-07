Detroit man accused of stealing identities in Medicaid fraud case charged

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with allegedly stealing personal information from thousands of people to commit Medicaid fraud, authorities said.

The Michigan Attorney General's office alleges Dewan Anton Williams, 47, bought Social Security numbers from identity theft victims off the dark web then used the information to submit nearly 3,000 fraudulent Medicaid applications to receive free government cell phones.

After receiving the phones, Williams is accused of activating and selling them, investigators reported in a statement.

Through a joint investigation between the AG and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, approximately 150 new and pre-packaged Safelink Wireless phones were recovered from Williams’ home along with personal information stolen from approximately 7,000 identity theft victims, according to the release.

The fraudulent applications cost the state $11 million in unnecessary payments, officials said. The fraudulent accounts were shut down and the state recouped the money.

“Identity theft is on the rise in Michigan,” said MDHHS Inspector General Alan Kimichik. “The impact of the work of the Office of Inspector General... sends a clear message to those who intend to steal taxpayer-funded resources that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel added: "The threat of identity theft is real, and I urge Michigan residents to educate and protect themselves against potential victimization. My Michigan Identity Theft Support team ... stands ready to assist victims of identity theft in recovering from the impact of this crime and my team of prosecutors will continue to work to hold perpetrators accountable."

Williams was arraigned last week through 36th District Court in Detroit on:

One count of conducting criminal enterprises, a 20-year felony and/or $100,000;

Three counts of identity theft, 5-year felonies and/or $25,000;

Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, 7-year felonies and/or $5,000;

Three counts of welfare fraud over $500, 4-year felonies and/or $5,000.

A not guilty plea was entered.

Bond was set at $100,000. A probable cause conference was held Wednesday and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 1, records show.