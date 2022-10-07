U.S. Border Patrol: Downriver child abduction thwarted

An alleged child abduction was thwarted Wednesday by Border Patrol agents and police in Gibraltar, officials said.

The baby was returned to her parent, they said. Agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Gibraltar station worked with Flat Rock police, Wyandotte police, and Michigan State Police to respond to the situation, they said.

The agents who were monitoring police radio channels at about 10 a.m. heard about a car chase involving Flat Rock police and an armed person who abducted a child. The suspect also assaulted the child's mother during the kidnapping, officials said.

Authorities said the Flat Rock police car chasing the suspect became disabled and no other officers were in the area to assist.

Border patrol agents spoke with the police officer and ensured he was not injured. They then located a vehicle that matched the description the officer gave them nearby.

The vehicle had another one parked behind it. Agents saw two people in the second vehicle and approached them. Officials said a person in the passenger seat was holding an infant and matched the description of the suspect in the child abduction.

Wyandotte police officers and state police troopers arrived and the agents took both people into custody without incident. An agent cared for the infant until the baby’s family arrived.

Agents and police questioned the two people in the car and determined the driver of the second vehicle was a Good Samaritan who thought he was assisting a stranded motorist. Authorities released him, they said.

Flat Rock police officers arrested the kidnapping suspect, who has been with Kidnapping, Fleeing and Eluding, and Child Endangerment, Border Patrol officials said.

