Woman charged in fatal crash with pedestrian in Canton

A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Monday with her car in Canton has been charged, police said.

Lavina Flamer, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, a 15-year felony, and a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at-fault-resulting in death, a 15-year felony, they said Friday.

A judge set Flamer's bond at $5,000 and scheduled her next court appearance for next Friday.

Police said officers were called at about 8:45 p.m. Monday to a location on Michigan Avenue near Interstate 275 in Canton for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

They said the victim, a 56-year-old Wayne woman, was crossing the avenue's eastbound lanes when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Investigators said the vehicle's driver, later identified as Flamer, returned to the scene after the crash. They also said Monday that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

