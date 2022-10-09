Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel clerk

A 34-year-old Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel clerk.

Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and five counts of felony firearm Sunday.

“The evidence is this case is alarming," Wayne County Prosecutor Kyn Worthy said in a statement issued before the 1 p.m. arraignement in Dearborn's 19th District Court.

"We have long learned that no place is sacred when it comes to gun violence. Not churches, not movie theaters, not grocery stores or hotels. I would like to pose a question to every legislator in this state. When is enough enough? Please let me know.”

Police took Williams-Lewis into custody Thursday night after a nearly seven-hour standoff at the Hampton Inn hotel in downtown Dearborn in which the suspect allegedly opened fire.

A 55-year-old Riverview male hotel employee had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At 1:09 p.m. Thursday Dearborn police received multiple reports of shots fired by a man with a rifle at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn.

When police arrived, a 21-year-old woman employee told them a man had shot at her, striking an office door and causing injuries her face and eyes, the prosecutor's office said.

The man also pointed his rifle at a 49-year-old Virginia woman who was a hotel occupant, and a 36-year-old Lincoln Park woman hotel employee.

