Dearborn board meeting shuts down amid chorus of 'vote them out' over book policy

A boisterous crowd of people who objected to the books Dearborn schools have available for students caused a district board meeting Monday night to abruptly shut down as hundreds shouted and cheered.

"They shut down the meeting, we know who we're voting out," one person said standing before a packed audience for a Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

A rising chorus of "Vote them out" rang out as board members left the dais and passed in front of the crowd as police officers moved to the front of the room.

More than a hundred parents, students and others had gathered earlier to speak up about policies in the district in a bid to allow more ways to review library books some deem controversial.

Six books already submitted for a book challenge will be the first to undergo an initial review process, the district has said. The district is working with Wayne RESA on options to limit certain titles through their digital school library program for parents who request it.

Superintendent Glenn Maleyko and board members defended the options available for parents who object to the books available.

"We're going to stand by the process," the superintendent said. "We think the process is fair."

Books banned in the last year are typically about an LGBTQ+ protagonist or a protagonist of color, according to a report by PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting free expression.

Some parents and residents who attended the meeting argued the moves are not enough.

"I'm worried about the impact on the kids and their future," Ali Houssaiky said.

The issue follows large rallies held last month that drew opponents and supporters of a ban on titles with explicit material.

Fewer than 10 books had been temporarily held from circulation at district libraries while the process for reviewing materials was revised, a consultant said at a board of education meeting weeks earlier.

The titles removed were submitted by parents.

Last week, the district announced “a more formal structure to review the age-appropriateness of materials, especially in regard to issues such as sexually explicit or violent content” amid its nearly 500,000 physical books.

“We realize the community has many strong feelings on both sides of the issue of limiting student access to some books,” Maleyko said Wednesday. “We work hard to make sure our schools are welcoming, safe spaces for all students, and our libraries will continue to reflect that as well. However, we are also aware that the vast majority of students in our care are minors, still learning about life and the world, and they are not ready emotionally or intellectually to process some content.”

The district of about 20,100 students has created a digital form for parents to limit specific book titles their children can access and “employees are conducting complete inventories to ensure the catalog reflects what books are actually on the shelves and that missing titles are removed from the list,” officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the district’s media specialists are reviewing school collections, removing books that students no longer use, are out-of-date or found to be not age appropriate, according to the release.Parents still concerned about a specific book in a school can pursue removal through a challenge process, which starts with requesting a re-evaluation.

So many attended the gathering Monday that overflow rooms were offered and board president Roxanne McDonald repeatedly told participants to not crowd the aisles.

At around 8:30 p.m., McDonald recessed the meeting until a fire marshal could determine whether some people needed to be cleared from the main room, which prompted an outcry.

"Vote them out!" some attendees shouted.

Around 9 p.m., board member Hussein Berry returned to address the audience but was repeatedly drowned out, prompting him to leave again.

Minutes later, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin announced the meeting was suspended until Thursday at a venue that could accommodate a larger audience.

'We can have a spirited debate but we can’t conduct ourselves this way," the chief said.

The auditorium was filled with handmade signs such as "Stop grooming our kids" and "Keep your dirty books in the closet."

Nancy Sterniak, who is seeking a seat on the Plymouth-Canton school board, was among those with a sign. She hoped for stronger protections and noted the sizable meeting attendance showed how the issue resonated with parents.

"We are united in protecting the children," she said. "We need to let the children be children."

What she called questionable reading material available for students extended beyond Dearborn, Sterniak said. "We're seeing it all over the nation."

Book bans have been increasing across the country. The American Library Association reports more titles have been targeted for bans or restrictions so far in 2022 than all of last year.

Dearborn joins other school districts in Michigan that have banned or temporarily restricted access to books pending an investigation, PEN America's index of school book bans shows.

Early in the meeting Monday, Ross Groover, a district consultant, and board members stressed Dearborn's moves were not book bans.

Books identified as removed from circulation would not disappear, Groover said.

Describing the district guidelines, she noted books are selected based on publisher recommendations for age levels as well as approved review sites such as School Library Journal.

Groover added: "Parents can opt their students out of any and all media materials."

Others told the audience the board and district welcomed input and worked hard to address concerns.

"We have never, ever turned a blind eye to the issue when it was brought to the board," board member Mary Petlichkoff said.

Berry added: "If we have to adjust it, make changes, we’re willing to listen."