Dearborn school board meeting shut down over unruly crowd will resume Thursday

A Dearborn schools board of education meeting that was abruptly shut down earlier this week by a boisterous crowd objecting to how the district reviews library books will reconvene Thursday.

District officials announced Wednesday that the regular meeting, which began on Monday but was suspended by Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin over concerns about the crowd size violating fire codes, will resume at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Stout Middle School, 18500 Oakwood Blvd in Dearborn

Attendance in the school auditorium will be limited to 675 people, officials said, with some overflow seating in the school gymnasium and cafeteria near the auditorium. The meeting will be broadcast live in the cafeteria and on the district’s YouTube channel.

Dearborn Police are expected to be on hand to help with crowd control. So many attended the meeting Monday that overflow rooms were offered and Board President Roxanne McDonald repeatedly told participants to not crowd the aisles.

School officials said anyone who submits a blue card for public comment by 7:10 p.m. on Thursday or who submitted a blue card at Monday’s meeting will be allowed to speak at the reconvened meeting.

In a statement, the district said: "A Board of Education meeting is not a town hall or other open forum. The purpose of the meeting is to allow the Board to conduct the business of the district."

More than 100 parents, students and others gathered Monday at the meeting to speak up about the district's policies on library books in schools and ways to review books some deem controversial.

The meeting room was filled with handmade signs such as "Stop grooming our kids" and "Keep your dirty books in the closet."

Six books already submitted for a book challenge will be the first to undergo an initial review process, the district has said. The district is working with Wayne RESA on options to limit certain titles through their digital school library program for parents who request it.

Last week, the district announced “a more formal structure to review the age-appropriateness of materials, especially in regard to issues such as sexually explicit or violent content” amid its nearly 500,000 physical books.

The 20,100-student district has created a digital form for parents to limit specific book titles their children can access and “employees are conducting complete inventories to ensure the catalog reflects what books are actually on the shelves and that missing titles are removed from the list," school officials said.

Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said said he encourages parents to work with the district if they have concerns about the age-appropriateness of particular items in school media centers.

"With nearly 500,000 books in our school libraries, it is possible something slipped in that shouldn’t be there, despite our best efforts,” Maleyko said. “The proper procedure to remove books is to bring that title to the attention of the media specialist at your child’s school, so we can begin the Book Challenge process.”

“We will not promise to remove every book because we know different parents have different opinions about some materials. But we do promise to take the time to reevaluate items parents may be concerned about if they reach out to the media specialist,” Maleyko said.

jchambers@detroitnews.com