Juvenile suspect in Mustang theft jumps off overpass to flee police

A juvenile accused of stealing one of three Mustangs from Ford Motor Co.'s Flat Rock Assembly Plant Wednesday jumped off a freeway overpass trying to avoid arrest, officials said.

The suspect, who was injured, has been turned over to his mother and is getting treatment at a local hospital, Brownstown Township Police said in a statement Thursday.

Officials said Woodhaven police alerted nearby law enforcement agencies at about 7 p.m. Wednesday that three Mustang Shelby GT 500 sports cars had been stolen from a storage lot at the assembly plant.

Brownstown Township police officers spotted the three Mustangs traveling north on Interstate 75 near Sibley Road. They tried to stop the vehicles, but the drivers refused to stop.

Police were able to continue pursuing one of the vehicles, which ran out of fuel on I-75 near Pleasant Street in Detroit.

As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver, who was alone in the car, exited and jumped over the freeway's retaining wall, according to authorities. They said he fell between 25 feet and 30 feet into a vacant yard below.

Additional police officers as well as medics arrived and rendered first aid to the suspect before he was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries, they said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez