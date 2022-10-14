Belleville High student arrested after bringing gun to school

A Belleville High School student faces possible criminal charges after he was arrested Thursday for bringing a firearm to class, police said.

He is currently being housed at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center to await charges.

According to authorities, the high school's administration was told Wednesday that a student had posted a video of himself brandishing a gun on social media. Officials determined the video was taken off of school grounds, but it was unclear when it was made. The school then contacted Belleville police.

On Thursday morning, police, the school staff, and school security worked together to locate the student as he arrived for classes, officials said. They detained the student, searched him, and found a firearm on his person. He was immediately placed into custody.

Police said they do not believe he had an intent to harm any student or school staff member after conducting a preliminary investigation.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez