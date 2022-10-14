Routine I-94 traffic stop anything but after chase, suspect who fled, and an arrest

What started out as a routine traffic stop must surely have seemed confounding to a Michigan State trooper on Thursday.

The stop on Interstate 94 in Detroit produced a chase and ended in the arrest of another driver who tried to interfere while the initial subject of the stop fled, MSP said. A Metro South trooper stopped a Ford F-150 driver for careless driving, excessive speed and tailgating in the eastbound lanes near Livernois around noon, officials said in a statement.The alleged violations racked up: A Michigan identification card but no license, a warrant for shoplifting and a suspended license, according to the release.

"While waiting to confirm all that information, and unknown to the trooper, a maroon Jeep Cherokee stopped in front of the F-150," state police said. "When the trooper attempted to place the driver of the F-150 in handcuffs, the suspect pushed and pulled away and ended up running."

The trooper chased driver on foot across the exit ramp and onto the embankment, where the motorist fell. But when trooper tried to arrest them, "a male from the Jeep interfered by pushing the trooper away from the F-150 driver," MSP reported.

The F-150 driver fled again, running east on the right shoulder of I-94, before the trooper deployed his Taser, investigators said.The Jeep driver then "approached aggressively and began to yell."

"The trooper backed up trying to figure out what was going on," MSP said. "The F-150 driver was able to get up again and sat in the driver’s seat of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The trooper was able to get the plate before the suspect fled."

The other driver who interfered started to run away but was arrested. After complaining of medical issues, he was treated by Detroit EMS and transported to a hospital.

"That suspect claimed the Jeep he had been driving was stolen by the F-150 driver and the female inside of the Jeep was kidnapped," state police said. "That suspect had no explanation why he was running away from the police after his vehicle was stolen."