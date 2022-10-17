Grosse Pointe Woods police probe alleged abduction attempt

Grosse Pointe Woods police announced Monday they are seeking tips in an alleged kidnapping attempt.

A 20-year-old resident told authorities he had been walking his dog in the 2100 block of Lennon around 11:30 p.m. when someone attacked him, then dragged him to a white work van, the public safety department said in a statement.

"During the altercation, the victim was able to strike the suspect and break free," officials wrote. "The suspect subsequently left the area."

The suspect is described as a man 40-45 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black winter hat.

His vehicle is described as possibly a Ford Econoline van with “whited out” windows, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grosse Pointe Woods Police at (313) 343-2410 or email the detective bureau at gpwdetectives@gpwmi.us.