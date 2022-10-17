Detroit man charged with assaulting 5 teenagers on Wayne State's campus

A 58-year-old Detroit man with a history of sexual assault convictions has been charged again, this time for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman and touching four other young women without their consent at Wayne State University, according to prosecutors.

Frederick Barnett allegedly touched all five women without their consent between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 at multiple locations on Wayne State's campus, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Barnett is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the unwanted touching of the 18-year-old woman and four counts of assault and battery in connection with the other four, three of whom were 19 and one of whom was 18.

Barnett was arrested Oct. 10 and charged Friday. He was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond with a GPS tether and house arrest. He is not allowed to go on any college campuses.

“The defendant is alleged to have randomly assaulted these victims in multiple venues on the campus of Wayne State University," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "This is unacceptable and should never happen on a college campus — or anywhere for that matter. These alleged actions are highly offensive. We look forward to resolving this in criminal court."

Barnett has two previous sexual assault convictions. He was sentenced to five years of probation for four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child under 13 in 1995. He also was sentenced to five years of probation and a mental health diversion program in 2006 for one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct of a 13- to 16-year-old. He is a registered sex offender in Michigan.

He also was charged with four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2014, but it is unclear what the charges led to.

