'Horrible, sadistic' Redford Twp. man sentenced for beating death of 5-year-old girl

Detroit — The death of 5-year-old Lyric Jones haunts Wayne County Prosecutor Erin Wilmoth.

Lyric was beaten to death in a Redford Township motel room in June 2019 by her mother Steffani Jones, 29, and Jones' boyfriend Michael Lewis, 33.

Thinking about what was going through Lyric's mind in her last moments haunts Wilmoth, she said during Lewis' sentencing hearing Tuesday, because the child did not deserve that. The case has been tragic for everyone involved, even the court staff, Wilmoth said.

"I won't ever forget these faces," Wilmoth said. "I don't think anything is ever going to take the pain of that day away from this family."

Lewis was sentenced Tuesday to 28 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder. Three other charges, felony murder and two counts of first-degree child abuse, were dismissed as a part of his plea deal.

Neither he nor his attorney spoke before the judge sentenced him.

Lyric's 3-year-old half-brother was severely injured but survived the beating. His injuries were mirrors of Lyric's, Wilmoth said.

The boy, who is now 6, looks happy and healthy in recent photos she has seen of him, Wilmoth said. He lives with his grandmother, who said Tuesday that he misses his sister. His grandmother said she thinks Lyric tried to save her brother from Lewis, who she called a "horrible, sadistic man."

Lyric and her brother were living with Jones and Lewis at the Redford Township motel at the time of Lyric's death.

Lyric was allegedly beaten for drinking out of a toilet, according to a Wayne County Circuit Court petition to terminate the parental rights of the boy's mother, Jones, and father.

Lyric was beaten to death and the boy suffered similar injuries, Wilmoth said. He "suffered from scars, bruising, burns, liver lacerations and had injuries everywhere on his body except the bottom of his feet," according to the petition.

The petition indicated the kids "suffered severe physical abuse and torture" and concluded the boy was at an imminent risk of harm if he were to stay in Jones' custody. His father didn't visit or support him, according to the petition.

Jones is set to be sentenced Oct. 28 for involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

