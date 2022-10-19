Man charged in dressing room incident at Canton Twp. store
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegations he recorded a customer at a Canton Township used clothing store, police announced Wednesday.
The charge against Willie Eugene Davis stemmed from an incident reported Monday at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, investigators said in a statement.
"Davis is suspected of attaching a recording device to his shoe and recording a store patron in an adjacent dressing room," officials said.
Davis was arraigned Wednesday through 35th District Court on eavesdropping -distributing/disseminating/transmitting recording or image obtained, a five-year felony, according to the release.
Judge James Plakas set Davis’ bond at $10,000 with multiple conditions.
Davis is due back in court on Oct. 28.