Man charged in dressing room incident at Canton Twp. store

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegations he recorded a customer at a Canton Township used clothing store, police announced Wednesday.

The charge against Willie Eugene Davis stemmed from an incident reported Monday at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, investigators said in a statement.

"Davis is suspected of attaching a recording device to his shoe and recording a store patron in an adjacent dressing room," officials said.

Davis was arraigned Wednesday through 35th District Court on eavesdropping -distributing/disseminating/transmitting recording or image obtained, a five-year felony, according to the release.

Judge James Plakas set Davis’ bond at $10,000 with multiple conditions.

Davis is due back in court on Oct. 28.