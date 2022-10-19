WAYNE COUNTY

Man charged in dressing room incident at Canton Twp. store

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegations he recorded a customer at a Canton Township used clothing store, police announced Wednesday.

Willie Davis

The charge against Willie Eugene Davis stemmed from an incident reported Monday at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, investigators said in a statement.

"Davis is suspected of attaching a recording device to his shoe and recording a store patron in an adjacent dressing room," officials said.

Davis was arraigned Wednesday through 35th District Court on eavesdropping -distributing/disseminating/transmitting recording or image obtained, a five-year felony, according to the release.

Judge James Plakas set Davis’ bond at $10,000 with multiple conditions.

Davis is due back in court on Oct. 28.