Passenger emergency returns Seoul-bound flight to Detroit Metro Airport

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Detroit Metro Airport this week after an issue involving a passenger, representatives said.

Flight 283 to Seoul, South Korea, departed the airport in Romulus on Monday night, according to a statement from the airline.

The plane later returned "due to an in-flight customer issue," officials said. "As a result, the crew operating the flight exceeded their maximum allowable duty time, which led to an extended delay. We apologize for the delay to our customers’ travels and are working to get everyone to their destinations as soon as possible.”

The customer had a medical emergency, said Erica Donerson, a representative for the Wayne County Airport Authority.

"Law enforcement officials did not take any action after speaking with the customer and his family," she told The Detroit News in an email. "The Wayne County Airport Authority Fire Department transported the gentleman to the hospital."

The flight resumed service to Seoul on Tuesday, Delta said.