Detroit man charged with wife's murder; Worthy calls domestic violence stats 'beyond sobering'

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing his wife in Detroit, according to prosecutors.

Detroit police were sent at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 11340 block of Archdale Street for a report of a home invasion, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers were met by Kim Pointer, 51, of Detroit, and found 51-year-old Charlovette Pointer inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the press release. Medics pronounced Charlovette, who was Kim's wife, dead at the scene.

This is Wayne County's 69th domestic violence homicide since 2019, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

"Thousands of non-fatal domestic violence warrant requests have been presented to this office over the same time period," Worthy said in a statement. "And those are just the ones that are reported. These statistics are beyond sobering."

Kim Pointer was charged with first-degree murder and five felony weapons charges. He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail Wednesday and is due back in the 36th District Court Nov. 2 for a probable cause conference.

