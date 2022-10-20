Taylor police seek tips in drive-by shooting near Telegraph, I-94

Taylor police are seeking tips to find the owner of a car linked to a drive-by shooting reported last month.

Early on Sept. 27, "the victim was shot four times in an unprovoked drive-by shooting near the area of Telegraph Road and the I-94 freeway," city officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The victim was able to take a picture of the vehicle. Police believe it is a silver, four-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6 with a vanity dealer plate on the back and possibly a temporary license plate in the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor detectives at (734) 287-6611, Ext. 2015.