Dearborn police seek tips after man pulls teen girl into car

Dearborn — Dearborn police are seeking information related to what they described as a suspicious situation this week involving an unknown man who pulled a teenage girl into a car and drove away.

Police were notified Thursday after someone reported seeing a driver in a blue Toyota Prius approach a teenage girl in the area of Warren and Wyoming avenues with his hazard lights on, according to a press release. The man grabbed the girl's arm and escorted her into the vehicle.

The man drove east on Graham toward Lonyo in Detroit, according to the statement. Police believe a white Toyota Prius identified as in the area at the time may also be involved.

The teen was last seen just before 8 a.m. Thursday wearing a dark green hijab, a long black dress, a dark jacket and glasses, police said. She was carrying a backpack walking north on Wyoming.

While police have not received any missing persons reports, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said it is important to identify the people involved to ensure the teen is safe and determine if a crime was committed.

Anyone with information can contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

