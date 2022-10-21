WAYNE COUNTY

Dearborn police seek tips after man pulls teen girl into car

Kara Berg
The Detroit News

Dearborn — Dearborn police are seeking information related to what they described as a suspicious situation this week involving an unknown man who pulled a teenage girl into a car and drove away.

Police were notified Thursday after someone reported seeing a driver in a blue Toyota Prius approach a teenage girl in the area of Warren and Wyoming avenues with his hazard lights on, according to a press release. The man grabbed the girl's arm and escorted her into the vehicle.

A witness reported seeing an unknown man pull this teenage girl into his blue Toyota Prius Thursday morning. Police believe the situation was suspicious and are asking for more information.

The man drove east on Graham toward Lonyo in Detroit, according to the statement. Police believe a white Toyota Prius identified as in the area at the time may also be involved.

The teen was last seen just before 8 a.m. Thursday wearing a dark green hijab, a long black dress, a dark jacket and glasses, police said. She was carrying a backpack walking north on Wyoming.

Dearborn police believe these two vehicles, both Toyota Pruises, are involved in a suspicious situation where a man pulled a teenage girl into the blue car.

While police have not received any missing persons reports, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said it is important to identify the people involved to ensure the teen is safe and determine if a crime was committed.

Anyone with information can contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

