Tears, and candles for Dearborn Hts. student fatally struck riding bike

Dearborn Heights — Recalling her rambunctious nephew, Sarah Smith couldn't hold back tears Thursday night.

Six days after 12-year-old Joey Smith died after being struck by a vehicle last week while riding his bike, Smith joined more than 100 mourners at Annapolis High School for a candlelight vigil.

She released two giant red balloons shaped as the numbers "1" and "2" to highlight Joey's age as some supporters murmured "Forever 12."

Stricken with grief, Smith told the crowd how Joey had entertained her ever since spitting out his baby food.

"That was my baby," she said through tears.

Emotions were high as scores of students, families and neighbors braved a wintry chill to remember Joey, a seventh grader at O.W. Best Middle School.

Armon Hoyt, 14, an eighth grader at the school and longtime friend, described him as a typical youngster.

"My favorite memories (are) when we would always hang out after school and mess around being kids," he said.

Dozens of people surrounded Joey's mother, Katie Smith, presenting her flowers and hugs. Nearby, a white vehicle bore a banner with the boy's picture and a message: "In loving memory of Joey Smith. You will always be remembered."

Phil Smith, Joey's grandfather, thanked the crowd for comforting him, his daughter and their extended family.

"There's a lot of support for her and we appreciate it," he said.

Standing amid a throng of people bundled up against the cold, Aaron Mollett, the principal at Annapolis, was stunned at the turnout.

"I've never seen anything like it," he said.

Colins Windless, who has four children in the district, wasn't surprised about the show of solidarity, citing the family feel there.

"This is definitely the community," he said.

Joey had been returning from a football game at Annapolis High on Friday night when he was hit, said Dearborn Heights School District 7 Superintendent Ty Weeks in a statement.

"Emergency personnel responded immediately, but the student sustained extensive injuries and died at the hospital,” he said. "We are shocked and saddened by this tragic event."

The investigation is nearing completion and will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for a review, said Dearborn Heights police Chief Jerrod Hart.

"The driver of the Jeep involved was fully cooperative, staying on scene as required by law and cooperating with law enforcement," he said. "Per investigators, it does not appear the driver committed any traffic violations, and this is a tragic loss of life."

The chief added: "The Dearborn Heights Police Department offers our sincerest condolences to the family and all of our partners at the District 7 on the loss of such a young life. We are to committed to safety in and around our schools and will continue to work with our district administrators to keep our students and staff safe."

This week, Hart and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi met with Weeks and the superintendents for the Westwood and Crestwood districts to discuss school safety.

"There will be a noticeable presence of uniformed police officers around our schools in an effort to address poor driving habits," Hart said. "We ask our community members to slow down and be patient during drop-off and pick-up times around our school and, as always, obey our crossing guards and school bus drivers. Let’s put our children’s safety first!"

Some who attended the vigil believed the tragedy serves as a cautionary tale.

Jasmine Edwards, whose 11-year-old daughter knew Joey, said she hoped that "everybody comes together and be more safe and careful about their surroundings."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Joey’s family. Donors had contributed more than $36,000 through Thursday night.

Visitation for Joey is Sunday and Monday at the Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allen Park chapel. Services are Monday, according to the website.