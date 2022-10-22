Northville landfill's methane levels violate agreement, state agency says

Northville — The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued a violation notice to the Arbor Hills Landfill stating that perimeter methane levels have exceeded the action levels the state and landfill company agreed to in a consent judgment inMarch.

The consent judgment requires that the landfill set up a perimeter monitoring system to sample for hydrogen sulfide and methane.

"Methane is the main component of landfill gas. It's odorless, but it's its presence is used as a surrogate for landfill gas itself," said Mike Kovalchick, the senior environmental engineer at EGLE's Jackson division.

The notice was issued Friday. Arbor Hills was told to submit a plan of action to fix the exceedances of the Perimeter Methane Action level by Oct. 31 and has not done so yet, Kovalchick said.

The Green for Life Environmental waste management company owns the Arbor Hills landfill and said its employees work hard every day to ensure the operation of the landfill complies with all permit requirements."Our facility management team met with EGLE officials several weeks ago regarding conditions at the landfill," GFL Environmental Director of Government Affairs Joe Munem wrote in an email. "We are currently preparing a formal response to EGLE and continue to work with them to resolve any issues regarding our operations."

Residents living near the Northville landfill submitted thousands of odor complaints which led the state to enter a consent judgment with the owners of the landfill to mitigate the effects of landfill operations on the local community, Kovalchick said.

Landfills release gasses when organic materials are broken down, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The consent judgment defines an action level for methane levels as the level "that would indicate there's some sort of problem coming from the landfill" and would make the probability of odors from landfill gas high, Kovalchick said.

The perimeter methane action level of 40 parts per million taken as an average over 15 minutes has been exceeded on 34 days between Jun. 10 and Sept. 20, according to the EGLE violation notice.

"If they exceed the number ... the company is required to do a root cause analysis to figure out the problem and then resolve it within 48 hours. If they can't resolve it in 48 hours, they need to request an extension from us," Kovalchick said.

Arbor Hills Landfill did not identify or fix the problem that was causing the increased methane levels, Kovalchick said.

Each time the perimeter methane action was exceeded this summer it happened at night and the methane levels had dropped by the following morning, Kovalchick said.

"This is not unusual at night, you have very light winds and you would typically have a low level of temperature inversion, that traps pollutants very close to the ground," he said. "And then during the day, the wind picks up, the sun comes out, the pollutants have a chance to mix with a lot more air."

This isn't the first time that there have been issues with gases and odors at the Arbor Hills Landfill.

Northville Township sued GFL Environmental last November, accusing them of releasing harmful odors and contaminants into the air and a nearby creek.

The state also sued the landfill owners in 2020, claiming they did not comply with state and federal regulations and in doing so endangered local community members.

The EGLE air quality division conducted its own investigation of the methane levels at Arbor Hills Landfill in September and observed a north/south oriented band of elevated methane about 650 feet long, passing as close as 20 feet from the monitors, according to the EGLE violation notice.

Kovalchick said he is reasonably confident that this triggered the exceedances of the Perimeter Methane Action level.

"The only way we'll know is if that source is fully eliminated and see if we still have extensiveness," he said.

An abandoned, buried drainage pipe runs underground parallel to where EGLE detected the methane gas, Kovalchick explained.

"It's just kind of a buried perforated pipe that runs more south," Kovalchick said. "What may be happening is gas is getting into the pipe and then it travels down the pipe and it escapes the various locations along that pipe as it runs north to south. We've seen this kind of thing before at landfills."

EGLE's Materials Management Division had also issued a violation notice to the Arbor Hills landfill on Aug. 5 which the company responded to on Oct. 7.

