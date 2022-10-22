Pedestrian killed in crash on I-94

A 40-year-old man from Hamtramck was killed on westbound Interstate 94 early Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle.

Michigan State Police responded to a pedestrian crash at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at I-94 and Oakwood Boulevard in Allen Park.

State police said the driver noticed the pedestrian in his lane and tried to avoid him by going into the left shoulder of the freeway. But the maneuver did not work and the victim was struck by the front right of the car and killed in the crash, police said.

Police are trying to inform the victim's family members. Police said the driver stopped and cooperated with officers. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the freeway has since reopened.

