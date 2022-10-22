Ypsilanti 'depraved and dangerous child predator' sentenced for 3rd sex offense

Detroit — A Ypsilanti man who prosecutors called a "depraved and dangerous child predator" was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after offering two 14-year-olds modeling opportunities and money in exchange for sex then attempting to solicit child pornography from an undercover officer posing as a teen, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Andrew Vinyard, 43, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted production of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“Protecting children from dangerous, serial child predators like Andrew Vinyard is a priority for our office," James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office, said in a statement. "His repeated attempts to lure and exploit children are deplorable and our young people are safer with him behind bars."

This was Vinyard's third conviction related to the sexual assault of minors or soliciting sex from minors, according to the U.S. Attorney's sentencing memorandum. In all, he has solicited sex and child pornography from at least 11 minors.

Before his first sexual assault or solicitation charge, at age 20 he received a 60-day sentence for providing alcohol to children. He actually was offering alcohol and cigarettes to five girls between the ages of 12 and 15 and grooming them for sex, according to the memorandum.

A few months later, he raped a 14-year-old girl in the bathroom at her home and received an 11-month sentence, the filing reported. He also assaulted his wife after she caught him chatting with a woman online while he was under court supervision for that incident.

Two years later, he again sought sex from a minor, who actually was an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to the memorandum. He spent two and a half years in prison for that.

"In short, his wickedness knows no bounds," Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton Brown wrote in the memorandum.

In November 2019, Vinyard began offering two 14-year-olds "modeling opportunities" and money in exchange for sex, according to the press release. The teens' parents became concerned and an undercover officer began posing as a female student who attended the same school as the two teens.

The officer contacted Vinyard on his Instagram and told him she was 14, investigators said. He offered to buy her a new phone in exchange for sex acts and sexually explicit photos as well as offered her $500 to get high on cocaine together and "take her virginity," according to the release.

He requested multiple sexually explicit images from the undercover officer and asked for live videos so he could direct her to perform sex acts, federal officials reported.

In January 2020, Vinyard sent the undercover officer photos of two sex toys he had bought for her to use and developed a plan to travel to his friend's house so they could have sex, according to prosecutor's sentencing memorandum. He said he would send an Uber or Lyft to pick the undercover officer up.

“Today’s sentence reaffirms our office’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable and defenseless members of our community – children,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement Friday. "It is our hope that a 25-year sentence sends a message to the defendant, and the community at large that we will continue to root out this type of evil in our society and pursue stiff sentences for defendants like this who repeatedly prey on the young."

