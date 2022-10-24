1 dead in shooting at Highland Park strip club parking lot

A 26-year-old woman was killed early Sunday in a shooting in a Highland Park strip club's parking lot, Michigan State Police said.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday at the Playground Strip Club on Woodward Avenue and Florence Street near McNichols Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a fight started in the parking lot when one or more suspects fired shots. Police said the woman was struck in the crossfire.

Officials said they do not have a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

