Wyandotte man convicted of child porn charges

A federal jury has convicted a Wyandotte man of distributing and possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit announced Tuesday.Emory Allen Day, 39, faced a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds. The jury deliberated for under two hours before returning their verdict, officials said in a statement.

An investigation launched last year, when a man called 911 to report receiving child porn through the MeetMe app, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The man reported the user who sent him the material discussed the ongoing sexual abuse of a child, according to a criminal complaint.

The FBI and the Dearborn Police Department worked to identify the person, relying on records provided by MeetMe. On June 2, 2021, agent executed a search warrant at Day’s home and recovered the phone he used to send explicit images to others, according to the complaint.

"This defendant sent child pornography to others and fantasized about the sexual abuse of a child," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "His actions re-victimized the children depicted in the images that he repeatedly sent to others."

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7. Day faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to 40 years, officials said Tuesday.