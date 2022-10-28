Business group plans to help Highland Park pay its water debt

The Detroit News

A group of Black business leaders said it expects to announce Friday a plan to pay off the city of Highland Park's debt to the region's water authority for unpaid water and sewerage bills.

The group said it has the support of an anonymous philanthropist to create a new public/private partnership that will invest $10 billion in the city, including paying off its debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority. The city owes between $24 million and $50 million, it said.

"I love Highland Park," Kenneth Hogan, president of Manna Development Corp., which is leading the effort, said in a statement Friday. "Today we announce that Manna Development and its investment partners are prepared to provide a $10 billion dollar investment to redevelop the entire city. Our effort will jumpstart continued economic development that will help the city and its residents achieve more than what was previously thought possible."

The group has called an 11 a.m. news conference at an abandoned building on Ford Street near Woodward Avenue and the Davison Freeway to make the official announcement. Federal, county and city officials as well as community leaders are expected to attend.

The site was once the Highland Park NAACP headquarters. As part of the effort, the group said it plans a $127 million redevelopment of the building and surrounding area.

Its future plans also call for providing Highland Park's residents with better access to food and medicine, establishing a so-called "clean energy" industry, training a workforce for that industry, and bringing business investments into the community, the group said.

The Great Lakes Water Authority sued Highland Park in 2014, claiming the city failed to comply with a 2009 agreement to address the amount of its outstanding debt at the time for years of sewage service and that debt's continued accumulation.

In 2015, an appeals court affirmed the city must pay the debt, which had grown to about $21 million due to interest.

Highland Park stopped making payments in March 2021. By 2022, the debt ballooned to an estimated $54 million and GLWA drew the ire of many of its customer communities for charging them to cover Highland Park's debt.

After years of legal wrangling, a state appeals court in August reinstated the water authority's suit against Highland Park.

Detroit area suburban officials, especially in Wayne and Macomb counties, have been protesting Highland Park's failure to pay off the debt. Some communities had even stopped making payments of a portion of their bills to the GLWA that was dedicated to covering Highland Park's unpaid bills.

“Simply put, this was a fairness issue,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said in August. “It is unacceptable for anyone to think that suburban communities should be forced to absorb the cost of another community's unwillingness to pay for the service they receive."

Highland Park officials have argued the city had been overcharged and that it was not obligated to pay years of rate increases. They also have said they want the city eventually to supply and treat its own water — something the city did for most of its history until the last decade.

hharding@detroitnews.com

cramirez@detroitnews.com