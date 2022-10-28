Dearborn police seek driver in Sept. hit-and-run

Dearborn police are seeking tips to find a driver in a hit and run last month that left a pedestrian injured.

The victim was hit while heading northbound across Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive around 9 a.m. Sept. 16, investigators said in a statement.

They were treated at a hospital and continue to recover from serious injuries, according to the release.

"This is yet another unfortunate traffic incident that nearly took a teenager's life," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said Friday. "It is important that drivers always exercise caution while operating a motor vehicle."

Police obtained surveillance footage from a nearby business that captured the suspect’s vehicle. A description was not released Friday but authorities are continuing to seek leads and gather evidence.

"It is believed that the vehicle will likely have front-end damage as a result of the collision," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (313) 943-2241. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.