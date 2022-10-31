MSP probes fatal crash between Taylor police car, pedestrian

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a Taylor Police patrol car early Monday, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Goddard Road and Westlake Street near Telegraph Road for a report of a crash involving a Taylor Police vehicle, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Taylor Police officer was responding to a call for service and driving at posted speeds with no emergency equipment activated. As the officer looked for the address on his left, he struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a hospital.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez