1 slain, another injured in Highland Park, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a slaying in Highland Park reported Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported near Third and Elmhurst in the Wayne County community, state police said in a statement.

One person was killed and another injured, according to the statement.

The injured person remained hospitalized late Tuesday, state police said. Other details were not released.

"Detectives are still investigating this incident," MSP said. "At this time, there are no suspects identified. We will continue to update as the investigation continues."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 1-855-MICH-TIP. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.