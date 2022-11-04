6 Detroiters indicted in alleged kidnapping plot

Six Detroit residents have been indicted in connection with allegedly kidnapping and beating someone they believed had joined a carjacking last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The group was charged in the indictment filed Oct. 12 but unsealed Thursday, records show. They are: Cortez Blake, 21; Karamoh Turner, 21; Semaj Ayers, 20; Maijah Greene, 22; Shatonnia Kimbrough, 19; and Armond Williams, 20.

A year ago, according to the filing, Blake and the others allegedly used cellphones and social media to plot revenge for Blake being carjacked.

Centering on a woman they believed played a role, some offered a ride home Nov. 14, 2021, from a hospital but instead "took Victim 1 to an abandoned area and held against her will," the document said.

Authorities allege the group assaulted the woman with a firearm and stole her phone in a bid to learn more about the carjacking. Later, after being driven to Blake's home, the woman was reportedly forced inside for an interrogation, according to the filing.

Through the next day, she was beaten with hands, feet, hospital crutches and a bottle, then forced to reveal the location for another person believed to have carjacked Blake, according to the indictment.

“The coordinated effort to victimize and seek retaliation in this case is stunning,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a statement. “This is a clear example of what we see too often: violence causing more violence, and it has to stop. Today’s arrests should send a clear message to those thinking about carrying out street justice — it will not be tolerated.”

Four of those identified as involved were arrested Thursday on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Turner, Ayers, Kimbrough and Williams made their first appearances Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Stafford ordered them detained, records show.

The four are due to return for a hearing scheduled on Monday.

If convicted, the defendants each face up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to five years of supervised release, federal officials said.

"Criminal groups who violently terrorize our communities will be aggressively pursued, and eradicated from our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Vanderplow, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. "We are proud of the collaborative effort with the U.S. Attorney’s office, our federal, state of Michigan, and local partners resulting in getting these violent gang members off our streets."