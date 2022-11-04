Arabic-language election ballots have typo, Dearborn clerk says

Dearborn officials said Thursday they have notified voters about a typographical error on Arabic-language ballots for the midterm election.

City Clerk George Darany said his office learned Wednesday the mistake appears in the nonpartisan section of the ballot under “Justice of Supreme Court."

"While this section should instruct voters to choose 'not more than 2' candidates, the Arabic ballots instead say 'not more than one,' " Darany said in a statement.

The error appeared only in that section and on the ballots in Arabic, according to the notice.

"Upon learning of the error, our office immediately notified the State of Michigan Election Bureau and determined the number of absentee voters who needed to be notified," Darany said.

Through Thursday, 34 Arabic absentee ballots had been sent to Dearborn voters, and only 11 of those had been completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office, Darany said.

"Today, we contacted all 34 voters who either requested or submitted an Arabic absentee ballot and informed them of the typo," he wrote. "They were also informed that they could, if they so choose, make changes to the affected section on their ballots by visiting the Dearborn City Clerk’s Office."

Darany said city election officials have been instructed to provide voters using an Arabic ballot a written statement explaining the error in accordance with guidance from the State of Michigan Election Bureau.

The notice will be provided only to those who elect to use an Arabic ballot, whether in early or absentee voting or on Election Day, he added.

"It is important to note that the Arabic ballots have been tested in accordance with election protocols, and the ballots can accurately register up to 2 selections in the affected section," he wrote. "These ballots were subject to a thorough review by a highly selective translation committee. However, errors can still happen. While we deeply regret the error, we are committed to working closely with all county and state election officials to ensure a fair and transparent resolution."

Offering ballots entirely in Arabic is new in the Wayne County community where the latest U.S. Census data shows 52.3% of residents speak a language other than English at home.

A resolution the City Council approved in March required that the clerk provide "translations for all official ballots, notices, absentee ballot applications, registration forms, appropriate signage and affidavits" in "any language(s) that are the language spoken at home by a minimum of 10,000 or 5% of the city's residents."

Weeks before the Aug. 2 election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that Arabic language ballots would be available for the first time in state history at clerk offices in Dearborn and Hamtramck.