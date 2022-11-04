Detroit man charged in fatal shooting Monday in Inkster

A Detroit man accused of fatally shooting another man on Monday in Inkster has been charged with murder, Michigan State Police said.

Charles Henderson, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Inkster's 22nd District Court on a count of second-degree murder and a count of using a firearm during a felony, according to court records. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Officials said police were called at about 2:30 p.m. to a home on the 26000 block of Yale Street near Beech Daly Road and Michigan Avenue after a man was found there dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

They arrived and arrested a suspect without incident.

