Wayne man charged with holding ex captive for 6 weeks

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with holding his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than a month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Jeremy Robert Brock of Wayne was arraigned in 33rd District Court on 10 counts stemming from incidents in two cities, including torture, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence and felony firearm, officials said in a statement.

Authorities allege that on Sept. 16, Brock forced the 23-year-old victim from her home in Flat Rock with a handgun and ordered the woman to steal a vehicle, which she drove to Wayne.

"It is alleged that from September 16, 2022, to November 1, 2022, defendant Brock held the victim against her will at a hotel in the 32700 block of Michigan Avenue in Wayne and a residence in the 3860 block of Hayes Street, also in Wayne," according to the release. "It is further alleged that the defendant physically assaulted the victim multiple times with a baseball bat."

Officers found the victim after police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 32320 block of Annapolis around 6 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a woman was trying to run away from someone.

Bond was set at $300,000 for the Flat Rock and Wayne cases, the Prosecutor's Office said. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and prohibited from leaving the state.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 15.