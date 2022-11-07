Pot, infrastructure repairs on ballot in Wayne County

The Detroit News

In Wayne County, the Nov. 8 election features a number of local races and millages.

Two issues that have drawn a lot of attention are a marijuana vote in Taylor, and a water and sewer millage in Grosse Pointe Park.

In Taylor, residents will decide whether to repeal a ban on recreational marijuana facilities. The proposal would limit the facilities to industrial-zoned districts and prohibit them from being located within 2,500 feet of other marijuana businesses, schools, churches, libraries and residential areas.

The City Council placed the issue on the ballot as a way to gauge the community's interest in having such businesses in the city. It’s an advisory proposal so if it’s passed, the council would begin working to make it a reality.

Resident Nicole Rodriguez said the businesses would bring badly needed money to Taylor.

“What city would not want that to fix up their city better,” she said.

Rodriguez disputed the concerns of some residents that the businesses would attract crime. She said she has visited dispensaries in other cities and, rather than criminals, they attract a happy clientele.

In Grosse Pointe Park, residents will vote on a propose millage to repair and improve water and sewer infrastructure.

The levy is 2.5 mills and would last 10 years. It would raise $1.7 million during the first year.

City officials said the money is needed to improve its aging equipment. Like other communities, residents experienced flooded basements during heavy rains during the past few years.

The work, which would begin next year, would improve pump stations, lead service lines, sewer drainage, and water and sewer mains and equipment.

Some residents balked at the cost of the levy but others said the work needed to be done sooner rather than later.

“It’s only going to get worst. They need to fix the problems now,” said resident Karena Roberts.

City officials said they’ve spent $1 million over the past decade fixing water main breaks.

City officials have plans to replace the water mains with ones made from polyvinyl chloride, which would last 100 years.