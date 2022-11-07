Worthy: Those who intimidate voters Tuesday will be prosecuted

The Detroit News

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy warned Monday that anyone who tries to intimidate voters on election day Tuesday will be charged with a crime.

"The right to vote is one of the most important functions of our Democratic system of government," she said in a statement. "Discrimination and threats will not be tolerated during our election process."

With just hours until voters head to the polls, several law enforcement agencies across Metro Detroit pledged to be on guard for any reports Tuesday of voter intimidation or suppression.

The Michigan State Police urged voters to be "vigilant" and report anything they see suspicious by calling 911 or the Michigan tip line, 855.MICH.TIP.

"If you have problems at the polls, contact an election poll worker," said the Michigan State Police's second district on its Twitter account. "They are very knowledgeable in what is allowed and have been working hard with local police in order to keep everyone safe! And if you haven’t voted yet, be sure to make your voice heard."

ACCESS in Dearborn, meanwhile, said it planned to send out 60 poll monitors and challengers to 37 polling locations throughout Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Melvindale to "protect voter integrity on election day." The monitors would be in place by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Poll challengers and monitors will be at all voting sites monitoring and addressing voter intimidation and suppression incidences in real time to ensure all voters are able to cast a ballot," said ACCESS Civic Engagement Manager Shams Al-Badry in a press release. "Election protection volunteers will report each incident they find to ACCESS and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)."

ACCESS said every year volunteers report roughly 180 cases of voter intimidation or manipulation within Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Melvindale.

“Some of the common cases that cause voters to turn away from the polls are systemic errors, like broken machines or long lines, and being harassed by campaign representatives violating polling rules,” said Al-Badry.

As for Worthy, she said anyone who intimidates voters as they attempt to cast their ballot in person or place their ballots in a drop box will face criminal prosecution.

"We must be vigilant in protecting the rights of our citizens to be free from intimidation and the threat of harm," she said. "During these times it is necessary to show that we are committed to each voter’s ability to safely cast their vote regardless of their political affiliation, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, or gender identity."