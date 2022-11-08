7 new firefighters in Northville, largest class in a decade

Northville - Seven new firefighters were added to Northville's fire department this week, allowing the team to increase response time to incidents and fully staff another firehouse.

Mark J. Abbo, the township's supervisor, said in a news release that by hiring the additional staff the township “took a step toward a safer community while focusing on further improving service delivery to our residents. We welcome all of our new first responders.”

Each new firefighter is also a trained paramedic and were sworn in Monday by Roger Lundberg, the township's clerk.

Now, the fire department has 37 firefighters and will use the additional staff to open another fire station at Legacy Park on Seven Mile. This property is planned to be an essential services complex that will also house a new headquarters for the Public Safety and Public Works departments, and some space for storage.

Fire Chief Brent Siegel said this expansion "will reduce our reliance on mutual aid."

When the department does not need to rely on help from the Western Wayne County Fire Department Mutual Aid Association and other neighbors, they can respond quicker to incidents and give Northville community members better service.

"We have a great relationships with our neighbors and we help each other out, but when someone is responding from another community it impacts the response time. The further somebody has to travel, the longer your response times are," Siegel said.

"When we don't have enough trucks available we call our neighbors for assistance, and right now we've been calling our neighbors a lot more than we provide assistance to them," he said. In 2021, the Township Fire Department responded to more than 3,100 incidents.

"We've had about a 43% increase in call volume over the last 10 years and we haven't had any increase in staffing. So this additional staff will help us handle that additional call volume that we've seen over the past 10 years," Siegel said.

The fire chief said that none of the departments have enough staffing to handle every call, so they take advantage of mutual aid. He attributes staffing shortages to the decrease in wages for essential workers.

"The wages and benefits have really been cut significantly for first responders and that has always been a big draw for people," Siegel said. "That's less of an incentive for people to go into public service."

Another reason, is the training and education it takes to become a firefighter. People would rather go to school for four years and have a job with higher earning protentional than go to fire school for three years and start off in a "dangerous field with no pension and less wages and benefits," he said.

"There really are not a lot of candidates going into the fire service currently. We didn't have any new candidates... nobody right out of the fire academy," Siegel said.

There new team members came from other community fire departments such as Ferndale, Garden City, Westland, Canton Township and Wayne. To get the new team, the fire department organized an open house, received over 30 applications and hired seven.

The chief said he would divide the current workforce to fully staff the upcoming fire station. According to news release, the essential services complex will be built without new taxes, anticipated to break ground in 2023 and "the hope is that will be completed in a year and half or 18 months," Siegel said.