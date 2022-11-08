Boogaloo boy a violent threat to public, feds say

Detroit — Plymouth resident Timothy Teagan, a prominent member of the far-right anti-government Boogaloo movement, is a heavily armed dangerous man with a history of violence who should not be granted bond while awaiting trial on federal gun and drug-related charges, prosecutors argued Tuesday.

Prosecutors labeled Teagan a danger and a flight risk ahead of a 1 p.m. hearing during which a federal magistrate judge will consider releasing Teagan, a 24-year-old Domino's Pizza driver, on bond amid an FBI counterterrorism investigation that has raised concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

"His prolific drug and alcohol abuse, combined with his possession of firearms, and his history of violence, volatility, and aggression, against both his family members and others present a danger to his friends, family, and the community at large," Assistant U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said in a court filing. "In addition to his fists, prior complaints include allegations of biting, kicking, attempted eye-gouging, as well as the use of a sword and an airsoft gun to assault his family members and friends. He has also alleged to have threatened the use of force against those who would call the police to report his crimes."

The hearing, scheduled on election day, comes one week after prosecutors unsealed drug and gun-related crimes that culminated a series of escalating legal problems for Teagan in recent weeks. That included a separate arrest in an assault case and the search of his home Oct. 27 by members of an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The hearing was delayed from Friday after Teagan contracted COVID-19.

The criminal case against Teagan does not mention elections or plots involving the midterms. But the gun and drug charges could be a tool prosecutors are using to detain Teagan as the counterterrorism investigation continues, legal experts told The Detroit News.

Teagan is a high-profile, often-quoted member of the Boogaloo movement. The Boogaloo is a loosely organized movement of supporters who believe the country is broken and that a second civil war is looming. Several members of the movement were part of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and prosecutors said the plotters were motivated to spark a second Civil War.

Teagan has attended various protests, rallies and demonstrations in recent years, including the "People's Convoy,” which opposed pandemic restrictions. He has been photographed carrying an AR-15 rifle at various rallies and posing with several people charged in the kidnap plot, including Pete Musico, who was convicted last week, and Daniel Harris, who was acquitted earlier this year in federal court.

In January 2021, Teagan attended a protest at the state Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Teagan was carrying an AR-15 and wearing a Hawaiian shirt, the trademark clothing of members of the antigovernment boogaloo movement.

Teagan's arrest last week coincided with that of Aron McKillips, an alleged member of the Boogaloo Boys in Ohio. The 29-year-old Sandusky resident is accused of amassing weapons, including a grenade launcher and talking about burning down federal buildings along with killing federal agents and other government officials.

Coinciding with Teagan's arrest, prosecutors unsealed gun and drug-related charges that could send him to federal prison for up to 10 years.

The federal investigation started Oct. 25 after Plymouth Police notified FBI counterterrorism investigators that Teagan had been arrested for domestic violence.

“When officers arrived at the residence, they observed Timothy Teagan’s father, Johnathan Teagan, covered in blood. He had been bitten on the forehead and repeatedly punched,” an FBI agent who is part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force wrote in an affidavit.

FBI agents searched the home and seized an AR-15 rifle, dozens of rounds of ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including bongs. They also seized body armor, Boogaloo movement flags and patches, gas masks and a plate carrier vest.

Agents "were asking if I knew about any violent plans or any violent tendencies that could come forth about the election," Teagan told documentarian Ford Fischer in a recent interview. "They were asking what the boogs or any militias were planning during the elections, if we had any plans to go to polls armed."

Investigators learned Timothy Teagan had purchased a Glock pistol in July. On the gun form Teagan signed when he purchased the Glock, he denied being a drug user, according to the affidavit.

That statement and the drugs led to prosecutors charging him with being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and making a false statement in connection with acquiring a firearm.

The criminal case and FBI agent's affidavit repeatedly mentions the Boogaloo movement.

“I believe that possession of firearms is consistent with the ideology espoused by members of this movement,” the agent wrote. “I am aware that Boogaloo ideology is an anti-government or anti-authority concept advocating the violent overthrow of government.”

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews