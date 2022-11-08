Man charged in Dearborn stabbing

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing last week in Dearborn, police announced Monday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Officers were called to a business in the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue on Nov. 3 and found a 62-year old man covered in blood, the department said in a statement.

He was treated at a hospital for stab wounds, according to the release.

Witnesses pointed officers to the suspect, who was nearby. The Dearborn resident was arrested. Officers recovered a knife, officials reported.

"Our relationship with the community is often our greatest asset in keeping our city safe," police Chief Issa Shahin said. "The swift actions of witnesses and the prompt response by officers allowed us to safely apprehend the subject and prevent further violence to our community."

Washington was arraigned before Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bond.

A preliminary examination was scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 23.