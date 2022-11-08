Passenger on Detroit-bound flight exposed himself, officials say

A passenger on a plane that arrived at Detroit Metro Airport on Monday was detained after allegedly exposing himself, officials confirmed.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department was alerted in the afternoon about the man on a JetBlue flight from New York, spokeswoman Erica Donerson said in an email.

Flightstats.com shows a JetBlue flight arrived at Detroit Metro Airport around 4:36 p.m. Monday.

"Airport Police responded and took the suspect into custody," Donerson said. "The case was handed over to the FBI."

Other details were not released.

JetBlue representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.