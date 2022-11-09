Camilleri, DeSana ahead in Wayne County state legislative races

Democratic state Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton is leading Houston James, a Republican from Flat Rock, as they vie for a seat as state senator for the 4th District, a newly designed district that encompasses Trenton, Flat Rock and Van Buren Township.

With 60% of precincts reporting, Camilleri had 54.1% of the vote, while James had 45.6% of the vote.

Meanwhile, with 19% of votes tallied, James DeSana, a 59-year-old Republican from Carleton, led State Rep. Alex Garza, a 28-year-old Democrat from Taylor in the race to represent House District 29. DeSana had 64.5% of the vote, while Garza had 35.5%.

The redrawn district covers parts of suburban Downriver Wayne County and rural northern Monroe County and is considered one of the more competitive contests.

On Tuesday, Garza said he felt he and his election volunteers received a lot of positive feedback as they visited polling locations. Garza said that, if elected, the first thing he would do is lower prices, including repealing the gas tax. He currently represents District 12, where he's served in the House since 2018 and was reelected in 2020.

“I think that's a big thing that needs to help put money back in folks’ pockets,” he said. “Also repealing the pension and retirement tax in Michigan. Those are my top priorities because that's actually going to put money back in people's pockets. So, those are my top priorities going into the next term.”

Garza had the support of Sarita Thomas, 52, and her daughter Kalaya Thomas, 22, who voted at the Ford Senior Center in Taylor. They said they chose Garza because he is a Democrat.

“It’s a vote for the party,” Sarita Thomas said.

DeSana, a manufacturing representative, said Tuesday he visited nearly every precinct in the district before returning to his home precinct in Carleton. He said if he is elected, he wants to help the state recover from the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Try to get some bills across that will help small business,” he said.

DeSana has been critical of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's handling of the pandemic.

In the Senate 4th District race, Camilleri, 30, has said that his goals include lowering costs for everyday families by addressing prescription-drug price gouging and repealing the retirement tax. He is a term-limited state representative for the 23rd House District, where he’s served since 2017.

Camilleri, a former educator, said if elected, he plans to "continue on the progress, to continue fighting for Downriver, the fight for families like mine, to fight for my students, as well as families all over Downriver in western Wayne County to ensure that we have a state Senate that is reflective of its people and fights for the priorities that matter to us.”

Camilleri's opponent, James, is a newcomer to the political field who said he'll propose protections for small businesses.

“… We need to make sure we protect small businesses that are coming out of the COVID pandemic," James told The Detroit News last month. "And this is a great opportunity for us as a community to really not just survive as small business, but shoot us out of a cannon into this next decade and really make us a central hub for southeast Michigan. I think we can do that.”

