Debbie Dingell reelected to fifth term in Congress

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell was elected to a fifth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating a challenge by Republican Whittney Williams.

Dingell had 67% and Williams had 33% with 33% of the vote counted, according to unofficial returns.

This summer, Dingell had moved from her longtime home in Dearborn to Ann Arbor to run in the new 6th District that covers all of Washtenaw County and takes in some Downriver communities in Wayne County.

Dingell, 68, was first elected in 2014, succeeding her husband, the longtime Rep. John Dingell, who retired. He died in 2019. She serves on the influential House Energy and Commerce Committee, and the Natural Resources Committee. She is also a senior whip for House Democrats, co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee and helps lead the Great Lakes Task Force.

Before running for Congress, Dingell was a Democratic committeewoman and chaired the Wayne State University Board of Governors, worked as a senior executive for public affairs at General Motors Corp. and was president of the GM Foundation.

Williams, 40, of Canton Township is a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan. She has worked as a U.S. auto show product specialist and previously ran for Congress in the 11th District.

Dingell spent $1.4 million on her bid for reelection to Williams’ $11,800.

