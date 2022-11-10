Crash on I-94 at I-275 leaves 1 in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after the driver of another vehicle rear-ended him on Interstate 94 Thursday in Romulus, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 6:50 a.m. to a location on westbound I-94 near Interstate 275 for a report of a crash between vehicles that resulted in injuries. They arrived and found a car in the ditch north of the freeway.

According to a preliminary investigation, the operator of a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving recklessly. He rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped for traffic backed up in the freeway's right lane to enter the I-275 interchange. The pickup truck's driver was not injured.

