Dearborn police seek arson suspect

Dearborn police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with an arson last weekend.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, the Dearborn police and fire departments responded to the 6900 block of Pinehurst for a fire in an unoccupied vehicle. Once the blaze was extinguished, investigators found evidence determining the cause to be arson, city officials said in a statement.

“Thankfully the Dearborn Fire Dearborn Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames without further property loss," Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said Friday. "I implore anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity this morning to provide this information to investigators."

Surveillance footage captured the suspect moments before the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Friday.

The victim is offering a $2,000 cash reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

